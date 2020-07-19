Watch: Stray Youngsters’ I.N And PENTAGON’s Hui And Yeo One Audition For Trot Survival Program “Favourite Leisure”

Extra idols have auditioned for the brand new trot survival program “Favourite Leisure”!

MBC’s “Favourite Leisure” is a music selection program that goals to create a prime trot boy group. Contestants embrace idols, former vocalists, and different singers who shall be chosen by trot singer Jang Yoon Jung, comic Kim Shin Younger, and Tremendous Junior‘s Leeteuk.

On the July 18 broadcast of the present, the judges noticed auditions by Stray Youngsters’ I.N and PENTAGON’s Hui and Yeo One. For I.N’s audition, he carried out the basic music “Camellia Woman” by Lee Mi Ja, impressing the judges together with his wonderful trot interpretation regardless of his younger age.

Mentioning that he was solely born in 2001, the judges requested how he had gotten into trot regardless of being so younger. I.N answered, “After I was youthful, I’d go to church and I’d all the time sing trot songs at our expertise exhibits.”

Jang Yoon Jung praised the Stray Youngsters member by saying, “It will have been simpler so that you can merely choose a simple semi-trot music [for your audition], however the truth that you picked a conventional trot music with ‘Camellia Woman’ makes me wish to provide you with bonus factors. I feel it actually captured your real love for trot.”

Leeteuk jumped in to advocate I.N as an ideal match for his or her trot group, stating that they would want somebody to meet the maknae (youngest member) function. With a view to up his attraction to the judges, I.N then carried out a dance cowl of BTS‘s “Boy With Luv” and EXO‘s “Love Shot.”

PENTAGON’s Yeo One additionally greeted the judges by showcasing a brand new aspect of himself, overlaying Park Sang Chul’s “Hwang Jin Yi.”

In the meantime, fellow PENTAGON member Hui carried out “I Solely Know Love” by Shim Soo Bong for his audition.

Following his efficiency, Hui obtained compliments for his confidence and having his personal singing type, in addition to his songwriting capability. Kim Shin Younger requested him, “You weren’t pushed to do that, proper?” Hui rapidly replied, “I really requested my company to push me.”

He continued, “Additionally, my mother all the time tells me, ‘The songs you make are so good, however I can’t sing alongside to them.’ I’ve come out right here [on the show] for my mother.”

Leeteuk later talked about Yeo One, asking if the 2 had been competing to see which ones would make the trot group. Hui jokingly shared, “It’d be good if we made it collectively, however whereas we’re right here, it’d be good if I did slightly bit higher.” When requested if he would surrender his spot for Yeo One, Hui hilariously answered, “I don’t suppose I may.”

Hui additionally ready a dance efficiency to Rain’s viral hit “Gang.” Earlier than exhibiting off his spectacular dancing expertise, he commented, “After I was working towards, I needed to point out off a really wild and beast-like picture, however me doing it simply made it cute.”

The newest episode of “Favourite Leisure” will quickly be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, make amends for final week’s episode beneath!

