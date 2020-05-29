Watch: “Street To Kingdom” Announces 1st Elimination, Reveals 2nd Round Rankings, And Begins Collaboration Mission

On the Could 28 episode of “Street to Kingdom,” the second spherical rankings have been introduced and one group was despatched house.

Within the final two episodes, the seven groups on the Mnet competitors present confronted off within the “My Tune” mission, the place they needed to inform their very own tales whereas performing their very own tracks. The rankings for this spherical have been decided 30 % by the contestants’ votes and 70 % by votes from the web viewers.

In immediately’s episode, it was introduced that The Boyz acquired an ideal rating and as soon as once more got here in first place, after scoring the highest spot within the present’s preliminary 90-second efficiency mission in addition to the primary spherical.

The Boyz’s chief Sangyeon commented, “I’m undecided what to say. We’re going to think about this to imply that we’re being advised to work more durable, and we’ll placed on a cool efficiency within the subsequent spherical, as we did immediately.” He added, “Thanks as soon as once more for giving us first place.”

The rankings for the second spherical have been as follows:

1. The Boyz

2. ONF

3. PENTAGON

4. ONEUS

5. VERIVERY

6. TOO

7. Golden Little one

The rankings of the primary and second spherical have been mixed to find out which group would develop into the primary staff to be eradicated from the present, and it was introduced that Golden Little one could be despatched house.

Joochan apologized and stated, “I believed that my function on this spherical was essential. I really feel like this has occurred due to me.” He went on to say, “It’s unhappy, however I’m going to work more durable in order that I don’t present this type of picture once more.”

Members of Golden Little one cried throughout their interview, and Bomin stated, “I felt like I obtained to snicker and chat along with my 9 members for the primary time in a protracted whereas.” Chief Daeyeol stated, “It’s very disappointing, however I wish to inform the members that they did a very good job,” earlier than turning into tearful himself, and the group clapped.

Y emotionally stated in his private interview, “Daeyeol stated he needed to inform us we did a very good job, however there’s nobody to say that to Daeyeol himself. He did the perfect. I believe he did the perfect!”

Daeyeol stated, “We’re a bunch that’s actually passionate and does a very good job, and we’re going to maintain paying everybody again for his or her love with nice performances. We’ll be grateful if you sit up for our future performances. We’ll work exhausting.”

The six remaining groups on “Street to Kingdom” have been then given the main points of their subsequent spherical, which will probably be a collaboration efficiency.

The teams will probably be teaming up within the following pairs for his or her performances: TOO and VERIVERY, ONF and PENTAGON, and ONEUS and The Boyz. The second staff to be eradicated from the present will probably be decided after the third spherical.

TOO and VERIVERY kicked off the third spherical with their efficiency of BTS’s “ON”!

