Watch: “Street To Kingdom” Contestants Creatively Try To Become Closer With Their Collaboration Partners

“Street To Kingdom” has shared behind-the-scenes movies of their contestants assembly for his or her collaboration performances!

On June 1, Mnet launched clips of the six remaining teams on “Street to Kingdom” assembly up with their associate teams for his or her collaboration efficiency. The three groups are TOO and VERIVERY, ONF and PENTAGON, and ONEUS and The Boyz.

The primary clip begins off with the youngest staff as VERIVERY are on their technique to meet TOO. They reveal their reward of 10 roses for TOO’s 10 members and talk about find out how to discuss to different idol teams, explaining that they’ve by no means met up with one other superstar privately.

After they lastly meet up, they trade introductions and presents, with TOO bringing VERIVERY ice cream. VERIVERY’s Kangmin explains, “Since your debut music is ‘Magnolia‘ we initially needed to organize these however they didn’t have any.”

Amidst the stiff and awkward ambiance, VERIVERY’s Dongheon makes an attempt to alleviate the strain and Minchan feedback, “Since we’re the youngest staff, shouldn’t we now have one thing that solely the youngest can do?” They agree that being cute is their benefit and slowly fire up an aegyo battle between their maknaes, VERIVERY’s Kangmin and TOO’s Woonggi.

Whereas PENTAGON await ONF, they speak about lacking Jinho who not too long ago enlisted and hilariously attempt to simulate their first group interplay to ease their nerves.

After arriving, ONF’s MK reveals they knew they’d be collaboration companions, explaining, “Within the first two rounds, we had been all the time after each other [in the lineup].” PENTAGON’s Kino additionally mentions the primary spherical, the place each ONF’s Wyatt and PENTAGON’s Hongseok revealed their abs.

To amp up their pleasant competitors, PENTAGON’s Hui suggests they arm wrestle, resulting in a formidable win by Hongseok. Hui volunteers himself as the following competitor, stunning everybody by simply successful towards ONF’s Hyojin and J-Us.

Within the third clip, ONEUS shyly make their method into The Boyz’s assembly room. They remark that it’s the identical room The Boyz mentioned their first place successful efficiency and Gunhee excitedly exclaims, “I noticed it on TV!”

Juyeon is the primary The Boyz member to hitch ONEUS till Sunwoo comes and breaks the awkward silence. Juyeon hilariously tries to trick Sunwoo into dancing for ONEUS till Sangyeon walks in and comfortably greets ONEUS, proving his ESFP MBTI (Myers Briggs kind indicator).

As soon as Q and New be part of The Boyz because the group’s last consultant members, all of them resolve to play I Am Floor to introduce themselves in a enjoyable method.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QcMjGH0dqI

The rest of the third spherical of “Street to Kingdom” airs on June four at eight p.m. KST. Watch TOO and VERIVERY kick off the collaboration performances with BTS‘s “ON” right here!