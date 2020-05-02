General News

Watch: “Street To Kingdom” Contestants Show Their Hard Work And Passion In Dance Practice Videos

May 2, 2020
The seven groups of “Street to Kingdom” shared a take a look at the total choreography for his or her performances in dance follow movies!

The Mnet competitors present premiered on April 30 and featured every of the teams (PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Little one, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO) displaying what they’ve acquired by 90-second performances.

On Could 1, Mnet revealed dance follow movies for the groups. Verify them out beneath!

TOO:

The Boyz:

PENTAGON:

ONF:

Golden Little one:

VERIVERY:

ONEUS:

What do you consider “Street to Kingdom” to date?

