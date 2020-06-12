Watch: “Street To Kingdom” Eliminates Another Group Before Finale + Teams Perform Covers Of MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, And VIXX

With “Street to Kingdom” heading into its reside finale subsequent week, one other group has been eradicated.

On the June 11 episode of the Mnet present, the third spherical continued because the remaining groups staged their “Your Tune” performances. The teams have been tasked with performing covers of songs chosen by their collaboration companions, and issues kicked off final week with performances by TOO, ONF, and ONEUS.

This week’s episode featured the second half of the mission. PENTAGON was assigned the duty of overlaying MONSTA X’s “Comply with,” and so they placed on the efficiency with a pharaoh idea and an association created by chief Hui with choreography by Kino.

VERIVERY took on MAMAMOO’s “gogobebe” for the mission, and so they determined to carry out it with an “Aladdin” idea. In addition they aimed to make a cinematic present by placing on the present’s first one-take efficiency (filmed by a digital camera in a single lengthy take slightly than footage edited collectively).

The Boyz carried out a canopy of VIXX’s “Shangri-La.” Kevin got here up with the storyline whereas Sangyeon added the thought of “Moonlight.” Since “Shangri-La” means a paradise, they landed on an idea of “The Moonlight Sonata Opens the Gates to Paradise,” and Q got here up with the choreography.

The present then introduced the general rankings up to now, with votes mixed from the primary, second, and third rounds. ONF got here in first!

Wyatt broke down in tears and mentioned, “We felt actually uneasy. We by no means even imagined in our lives that we’d are available in first. Even when we did think about it, we have been by no means capable of get near that. Our songs haven’t even entered a music chart.”

J-Us commented that it was the primary time of their three years since debut that they’d are available in first. He mentioned, “I’m feeling choked up.” Hyojin commented, “I felt like we have been being acknowledged for being good performers on stage. I used to be so pleased.”

The complete rankings for all six teams have been then introduced.

See the general rankings up to now beneath:

1. ONF

2. The Boyz

3. PENTAGON

4. VERIVERY

5. ONEUS

6. TOO

As TOO got here in final, they have been despatched house, changing into the second group following Golden Baby to be eradicated from the present.

TOO’s Jisu mentioned, “Though it’s unhappy, I believe we’ve learnt loads from these senior artists, so this was actually significant for us. If we obtain such alternative once more sooner or later, we’ll intention to indicate how we’re working more durable, wanting cooler, and bettering. Thanks.”

Of their tearful interview, Chan started to cry as he mentioned, “It’s such a disgrace. I wish to inform the members that they actually labored laborious. I wish to say that I’m proud to be within the group TOO.”

Subsequent week’s reside finale will embrace ONF, The Boyz, PENTAGON, VERIVERY, and ONEUS dealing with off with performances of latest tracks. The reside competitors is for 35,000 factors, and votes shall be 70 % from home viewers and 30 % from worldwide followers by way of the Whosfan app.

The ultimate winner shall be determined by way of a mix of votes from the ultimate reside broadcast, cumulative scores from competitors rounds one to 3, cumulative views of video clips on Mnet’s official YouTube and Naver TV accounts, and the digital rating (based on Hanteo Chart) for every group’s “comeback” tune that shall be launched on June 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

The contestants on “Street to Kingdom” are competing for the possibility to hitch the lineup of Mnet’s upcoming present “Kingdom.” It was beforehand introduced that two teams from “Street to Kingdom” might be heading to “Kingdom.”

Along with the ultimate winner of the present, one other group is also becoming a member of “Kingdom,” because the group with the best reside finale rating shall be invited to compete on this system. Nonetheless, if it occurs that the group who had the best cumulative rating from all of the rounds additionally is available in first within the finale, then just one group shall be going to “Kingdom.”

The “Street to Kingdom” finale airs on June 18 at eight p.m. KST.

Who do you assume must be topped the winner?

Supply (1) (2)