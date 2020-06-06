Watch: “Street To Kingdom” Previews Tearful And Tense Elimination + Covers Of MONSTA X And MAMAMOO In Teaser For Next Week

“Street to Kingdom” gave a have a look at what’s to come back subsequent week!

In a preview for the following episode, the competing groups are proven persevering with their “Your Music” mission. The teams are placing on cowl performances of tracks chosen by their collaboration companions from the earlier mission, and ONEUS, TOO, and ONF took to the stage within the June four episode.

The teaser reveals PENTAGON performing MONSTA X’s “Observe” and VERIVERY performing MAMAMOO’s “gogobebe.” A clip is then proven of The Boyz after their efficiency, with Juyeon showing to be in tears.

Followers then get a glimpse of the scary eliminations. After the rating is introduced for the third spherical (which incorporates each the collaboration mission and “Your Music” mission), the group with the bottom general rating (throughout all rounds) can be despatched residence. Solely 5 teams will then advance to the finale.

The contestants specific their worries about being eradicated within the preview. “Street to Kingdom” shares that the following episode will embrace “Plot twists and tears.”

Watch the teaser with English subtitles under!

“Street to Kingdom” airs ever Thursday at eight p.m. on Mnet.