Watch: “Street To Kingdom” Shares Preview Of Contestants Facing Off With Powerful Performances As They Fight To Remain In The Competition

“Street to Kingdom” has shared an intense preview for subsequent week’s episode!

The seven teams competing on the Mnet present have been tasked within the Might 14 episode with performing a “My Music” mission that tells their very own tales via their very own music. This second spherical of the competitors was opened by PENTAGON, who placed on an emotional efficiency as they mentioned “Goodbye for now” to member Jinho because it was his final efficiency with them earlier than enlisting within the army.

A teaser for subsequent Thursday’s episode provides a glimpse on the performances to return from the six remaining groups (ONF, Golden Little one, ONEUS, VERIVERY, TOO, and The Boyz), and reveals how the contestants have been amazed by one another. It additionally contains the contestants wanting nervous as the potential for elimination hangs over their heads.

Following all their performances, the teams can be ranked by the contestants and on-line votes. The rankings of the primary and second rounds will then be mixed and the group with the bottom rating can be despatched dwelling.

Watch the preview with English subtitles beneath!

What do you consider “Street to Kingdom” thus far?