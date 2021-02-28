Watch: Sunmi And Chungha Cause A Stir + Hanhae Admits He Slid Into Sunmi’s DMs In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Get able to see a couple of queen on “Wonderful Saturday” without delay!

On February 27, the tvN selection present aired a preview of its upcoming episode that includes visitors Sunmi and Chungha.

After the “Wonderful Saturday” forged excitedly greets the 2 singers, Hanhae causes a stir on set by sheepishly admitting that he as soon as slid into Sunmi’s DMs. He playfully goes on to ask her, “There’s no drawback, proper?” and Sunmi provides him the okay with a smile.

The clip then factors out the distinction between Chungha’s charismatic on-stage persona—famous by SHINee‘s Key—and her extra timid and shy character in actual life. Women’ Era‘s Taeyeon exclaims with an amused snicker, “She’s cute.”

Later, each Chungha and Sunmi get keen about getting the quiz solutions proper, they usually shake up the set with their excited victory dances. Afterwards, the 2 singers attempt to assist Nucksal by throwing him a number of hints, however all of them grow to be unsuitable, main him to joke, “Chungha, Sunmi, no. Cease now.”

Sunmi and Chungha’s episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on March 6 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview beneath!