Watch: Sunmi And Park Jin Young React To Their “When We Disco” Music Video

Sunmi and Park Jin Young reacted to their music video for “When We Disco.”

Within the video, Park Jin Young reveals Sunmi the music video for the primary time, and Sunmi expresses awe at how cinematic the music video is and feedback on numerous moments all through the video. Park Jin Young additionally shares a few of his favourite moments with Sunmi, together with his prime picks for her performing within the music video.

Sunmi reveals after the top of the music video that she had requested Park Jin Young if she was the one artist he had in thoughts for the tune, saying that she was in disbelief that her mentor was asking to work along with her.

Park Jin Young explains how he got here to ask her and solely her, saying that Sunmi had despatched him a recording of a tune that they’d heard collectively whereas in the US throughout Marvel Ladies promotions. “The lyrics [for ‘When We Disco’] are, ‘I miss these days after we disco,’ and also you immediately despatched me that tune, saying that you just missed these occasions. I assumed, ‘this could’t be a coincidence,’ and I requested you once more, ‘Do you actually miss the times after we labored collectively?’ and also you stated you probably did. So I requested, ‘Then do you need to do that tune with me?’ and also you stated, ‘What?’”

Park Jin Young goes on to specific that he’s so grateful for his line of labor, as a result of the music they make will dwell eternally.

Watch the complete response with English subtitles right here:

Watch the follow-up response with Sunmi, Park Jin Young, and their dancers: