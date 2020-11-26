Watch: Sunmi, Chungha, Hani, YooA, And Chuu Become A Running Crew In Teasers For New Mnet Variety Show

Mnet’s new selection present “Running Women” revealed its star-studded lineup by means of teaser movies!

“Running Women” is a actuality program during which feminine Ok-pop idols of their twenties will be part of a “operating crew” to hunt out lovely pure operating programs in South Korea.

Sunmi is the primary member who was unveiled by means of a teaser. “In case your coronary heart’s not fluttering in pleasure, then it’s over,” she says within the teaser. “I need to begin operating to make my coronary heart race.”

Subsequent up is Oh My Woman’s YooA. She says in her teaser, “I want a buddy who will maintain tempo with me and assist me discover my coronary heart’s velocity.”

The third teaser reveals LOONA’s Chuu is one other member of the operating crew. “There are nonetheless a variety of issues I don’t know, however I’m able to work onerous at operating!” she says.

The fourth operating crew member is EXID’s Hani. “I really feel alive once I run,” she says. “Do you need to run with me?”

Chungha is revealed within the fifth teaser. “I need to stop worrying about issues like, ‘Can I be a superb runner?’” she says.

Somewhat than this system simply specializing in operating as a solution to work out, the forged will probably be having considerate discussions about their lives and forming friendships as they run, eat, and journey collectively for the present.

“Running Women” premieres on December 9 at 7:50 p.m. KST.