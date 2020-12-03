Watch: Sunmi, Chungha, Hani, YooA, And Chuu Go On An Emotional And Healing Journey In “Operating Ladies” Teaser

Mnet’s upcoming selection present “Operating Ladies” shared a brand new glimpse of its much-anticipated crew!

“Operating Ladies” is a actuality program wherein feminine Ok-pop idols of their twenties changing into a working crew to hunt out lovely pure working programs in South Korea. It stars Sunmi, Chungha, EXID’s Hani, Oh My Woman’s YooA, and LOONA’s Chuu.

A brand new teaser video launched on December 2 offers a take a look at their lovely journey collectively. The clip begins with their voiceovers saying, “I feel I’ve spent two years simply working like loopy,” “I barely even bear in mind ever taking a relaxation,” and “I’ve no plans to change into complacent, and there’s nonetheless extra for me to take action I feel I’m simply sprinting at full pace.”

The members run collectively and categorical how therapeutic the expertise feels, get pleasure from meals collectively, and even go on a zipline. Additionally they get a superb relaxation at evening and fortunately bond collectively.

On the opposite hand, they face difficulties and change into drained out throughout their problem, and the members are proven tearfully opening up to one another. YooA says in tears, “I used to be in over my head,” and Chungha says in one other scene whereas crying, “Nevertheless it’s not potential to let go.” Sunmi feedback tearfully, “I actually assume I ought to have stopped.” The members additionally share that they’ll always remember the expertise.

“Operating Ladies” premieres on December 9 at 7:50 p.m. KST. Take a look at a poster for the present right here: