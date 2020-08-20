General News

Watch: Sunmi Opens Up About Mental Health And More In Special Video For English-Language Track “Borderline”

August 20, 2020
Sunmi has now shared a particular video showcasing her observe “Borderline.”

The tune was co-composed by Sunmi and her frequent songwriting companion FRANTS, and Sunmi penned the lyrics, that are solely in English. The songstress carried out “Borderline” on her live performance tour final yr and shared the lyrics in February 2019, nevertheless the observe has not but been formally launched.

Watch the video beneath:

Sunmi most just lately made a comeback in June with “pporappippam” and he or she additionally teamed up with Park Jin Younger just lately for the duet “When We Disco.”

