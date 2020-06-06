Watch: Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. Rebels Against Their Mission In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

The following company on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday” are the members of Super Junior-Okay.R.Y.!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the solid members are shocked to see ten chairs as a substitute of 9, suggesting that there will probably be three company as a substitute of two. Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. then make their look by displaying off their candy vocals and harmonies.

Yesung and Ryeowook declare their confidence within the missions as a result of they’ve Kyuhyun, who has appeared on the present a number of occasions already, a lot to Kyuhyun’s shock and confusion. The singers for Spherical 1 are revealed to be Diva, and Yesung will get referred to as out for trying to cheat. However when the singers for Spherical 2 are additionally Diva, the solid members and company insurgent towards their mission.

Super Junior’s subunit Okay.R.Y (Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung) are scheduled to launch their first Korean album, “When We Have been Us,” on June 8.

This episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on June 13 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview under!