Watch: Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. Sing Each Other’s Solo Songs, Talk About Working As A Unit, And More

Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. made a visitor look on the June 12 episode of KBS’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook!”

Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. got here out on the present singing Kyuhyun’s solo hit “At Gwanghamun.”

After the efficiency, Yesung defined, “This music was initially sung by the three of us. That is the primary time that we launched a [Korean] album collectively, however we began preparations for it twice earlier than. At the moment, we recorded this music. However for varied causes, it was unable to come back out.” The music was then given to Kyuhyun for his solo album.

Ryeowook stated, “I assumed it was factor,” however couldn’t cease laughing, and Kyuhyun quipped, “He can’t lie.” Yesung stated, “I felt good about it. On the time, we couldn’t promote as a unit anyway. Earlier than Kyuhyun launched the music, my OST was doing nicely, so I needed all of the youthful members nicely.”

Requested about selling as a unit, Kyuhyun stated, “It feels comfy. Once we promote as Super Junior, if the members dance in entrance of me, I’ve to maintain transferring within the background.”

The Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. members then took turns singing one another’s solo tracks. Ryeowook sang Yesung’s “It Has to Be You,” and Yesung commented, “Once I sing it, it’s about lacking somebody who has left, however when Ryeowook sings it, it sings like somebody is confessing his love once more.”

Kyuhyun sang Ryeowook’s “The Little Prince” and stated, “I actually just like the music however I’ve by no means sung it earlier than.” Yesung sang Kyuhyun’s “A Million Items” earlier than the unit sang their new title observe, “When We Had been Us.”

Super Junior-Okay.R.Y. additionally teased a Super Junior comeback quickly, commenting that 2020 marked the group’s 15th anniversary.

Try this episode of "Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook" under!

