Watch: Super Junior Performs Hit Medley On “Ask Us Something” + Ryeowook Covers Sia’s “Chandelier”

Super Junior took JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” by storm!

On the December 11 episode of the variability present, Super Junior made a particular visitor look to have fun this system’s fifth anniversary. Stating that Super Junior had additionally lately celebrated their fifteenth anniversary, the idols playfully threatened to take over the present and challenged the “Ask Us Something” forged to a contest to show they’d higher teamwork.

In between dealing with off in numerous video games, the Super Junior members additionally took the time to showcase their spectacular singing and dancing expertise. Earlier than the Super Junior and “Ask Us Something” groups went head-to-head in a high-note battle, Shindong proudly boasted that Ryeowook had an especially excessive vocal vary and will sing most songs by feminine artists of their unique key.

To show his level, Ryeowook carried out a strong cowl of Sia’s “Chandelier” that visibly left the “Ask Us Something” forged members awestruck.

Eunhyuk additionally confirmed off his clean dance strikes in a routine set to Masego and FKJ’s “Tadow.”

Super Junior-Okay.R.Y.—the group’s ballad unit consisting of Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung—later took the stage for a surprising stay efficiency of their current title observe “When We Had been Us.”

Lastly, Super Junior closed out the episode by dancing to a medley of a few of their best hits, together with “U,” “Sorry Sorry,” “Mr. Easy,” “Satan,” and “Super Clap.”

