Watch: Super Junior Threatens To Take Over “Ask Us Something” In Next Week’s Preview

Super Junior are the subsequent company on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

Super Junior can be making a visitor look on the present with out Leeteuk, who’s taking time without work for well being causes.

In contrast to the same old setup, Super Junior begins off the preview within the “Ask Us Something” forged seats. Shindong feedback, “It’s our fifteenth anniversary since our debut,” and Eunhyuk chimes in, “Let’s swallow up ‘Ask Us Something.’” The “Ask Us Something” forged then information in and Kang Ho Dong bodily removes Yesung from his seat.

The preview reveals the “Ask Us Something” forged and Super Junior dealing with off in a “Sport of Thrones” battle. This contains a excessive notice battle (Ryeowook sings so excessive that he throws off the subsequent competitor, who’s his teammate Choi Siwon) and a dance battle (Eunhyuk vs. Min Kyung Hoon). The Super Junior members then shake up typical expectations by having their “dance line” (Shindong and Eunhyuk) sing a ballad and the “ballad line” (Kyuhyun and Ryeowook) rap to a hip hop observe. The clip ends with the group dancing to a medley of their hit songs.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the preview beneath!

Watch “Ask Us Something”:

Watch Now