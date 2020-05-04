Watch: Super Junior’s Choi Siwon Launches YouTube Channel + Previews What’s To Come

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon has opened his personal YouTube channel!

On Could 3, Choi Siwon uploaded two new movies. His first video, “Ep0. Siwon Choi,” featured a fast preview of what’s to return on his channel.

His second video was titled “Ep1. Changemaker.” In this brief introduction clip, he talked about why he began his channel and what he desires to share by his channel.

He moreover spoke about his “No Problem? No Change! Mission,” encouraging followers to take part.

The tip of the clip offers extra of a glimpse into his upcoming content material. Within the automotive he feedback, “I feel it is going to be enjoyable. To be sincere, I’m actually wanting ahead to it.”

In a voiceover, Choi Siwon explains, “Via this channel, I wish to talk extra. Somewhat than the flowery lifetime of celebrities, I wish to speak about either side. Moreover, I wish to convey the message that we will overcome tough conditions collectively. To not quit once you’re having a tough time.”

Watch episode one beneath!

