Watch: Super Junior’s Donghae And Eunhyuk Hilariously Can’t Stop Arguing In Preview For “The Supervisor”

Prepare for Super Junior D&E to make a enjoyable look on MBC’s “The Supervisor”!

In a newly launched preview for subsequent week’s episode of the fact present, Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk get able to reveal glimpses of their on a regular basis lives at residence.

The preview begins with Donghae waking up at residence, watering his crops, and continuing to make himself a smoothie. He then tells Eunhyuk over the telephone that there’s no have to exit of their technique to put together for his or her look on “The Supervisor,” saying, “We’re supposed to simply act pure.”

Selection present veteran Eunhyuk fervently disagrees, insisting, “No, I’m telling you, we have now to do one thing. That is ‘The Supervisor.’” He then instructs Donghae, “Begin doing one thing [more entertaining],” earlier than following his personal recommendation by dancing whereas making himself meals.

The caption teases that as a result of Donghae has by no means appeared on this sort of actuality present earlier than, Eunhyuk will go full Sparta whereas making an attempt to show him the ropes. He repeatedly asks Donghae, “Had been you entertaining? I’m telling you, it is advisable to safe quite a lot of display screen time. We want quite a lot of display screen time!” Fed up along with his bandmate’s nagging, Donghae yells again, “Display time, display screen time, display screen time!”

The subsequent episode of “The Supervisor” will air on September 5 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the complete preview under!

Make amends for final week’s episode of “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now