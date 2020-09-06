Watch: Super Junior’s Donghae Shows Off His Gorgeous Home + Kyuhyun Shares His 1st Impressions Of Donghae And Eunhyuk

Super Junior’s Donghae gave viewers a glimpse inside his stunning house on “The Supervisor”!

Donghae and Eunhyuk, who just lately made a unit comeback as Super Junior D&E, appeared collectively as friends on the September 5 episode of the MBC actuality present.

Because the present aired footage of Donghae waking up in his mattress at house, the entire panelists commented on how clear and spacious his condo was as they watched from the studio. The panelists additionally expressed amazement at how good he seemed regardless of having simply woken up—even his bandmate Kyuhyun, who exclaimed in awe, “He seems to be like he belongs in a romance anime!”

Kyuhyun then clasped his palms in entrance of his face as he watched Donghae prepare, main host Jun Hyun Moo to joke, “Did you simply fall in love or one thing?” Yoo Byung Jae chimed in, “[Donghae] is basically good-looking, however the way in which you discuss makes it seem to be you’re teasing him.”

Kyuhyun responded by explaining, “I’ve mentioned this ever since my debut, however I’ve all the time thought that, in Kyuhyun’s opinion, the best-looking member in Super Junior is Donghae.”

He went on to recall, “The primary time I noticed him, I used to be nonetheless a trainee. All the Super Junior members got here in, and as quickly as I noticed Donghae, I gasped. He seemed like he had simply stepped out of a romance anime.”

Jun Hyun Moo then requested, “What did you suppose while you first noticed Eunhyuk?”

When Kyuhyun hesitated for a second, your complete studio burst out laughing, and Eunhyuk jokingly requested him why he was unable to reply. Kyuhyun lastly replied, “He gave me a way of familiarity. I felt like I’d turn out to be shut with him quickly.”

The present went on to present viewers a full tour of Donghae’s spacious condo and his breathtaking view of the Han River. Try the clip beneath!

Watch the complete episode of “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now