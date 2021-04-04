Watch: Super Junior’s Heechul Joins Brave Girls As 5th Member For “Ask Us Something” Performance

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul will likely be reworking right into a member of Brave Girls on the subsequent episode of “Ask Us Something”!

In a newly launched preview of the JTBC selection present’s upcoming episode, Brave Girls places on a particular reside efficiency for a few of their followers within the navy, who’re excitedly watching the group through video name.

Nevertheless, as Brave Girls will get able to carry out their tune “Excessive Heels,” they’re joined by a fifth member: a particularly embarrassed Heechul, who rushes over to his bandmate Shindong and declares, “I can’t do that.” After Shindong reassures him and tells him he wants to beat his embarrassment, Heechul turns to the troopers watching through video name and apologizes with a deep bow for becoming a member of Brave Girls’ efficiency.

Regardless of his preliminary nerves, Heechul blends in completely as soon as the tune begins, and the troopers enthusiastically cheer for the Brave Girls members because the 5 singers placed on an impressively synchronized efficiency of “Excessive Heels.”

On April 3, following the discharge of the clip, Heechul took to Instagram to share two cute photographs that he snapped with the woman group on the “Ask Us Something” set.

He playfully wrote within the caption, “Hiya! I’m Brave Girls’ Kim Heemi!” earlier than including, “I’m sorry, everybody…..”

Brave Girls’ full episode of “Ask Us Something” airs on April 3 at 9 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, try the clip of Brave Girls and Heechul performing “Excessive Heels” collectively under!

