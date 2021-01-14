Watch: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Red Velvet’s Wendy, And More Welcome You To Their Record Shop In Music Variety Show Teaser

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Jang Yoon Jung, and Yoon Jong Shin introduce their new selection present in a teaser video!

JTBC and SM C&C Studio have teamed as much as launch the music discuss present “Mystical Record Shop” (literal title), with the 4 stars as MCs. They’ll be joined by company who work in the identical subject, and this system will focus on songs which have significantly influenced folks whereas wanting again on the lives of these folks.

Wendy, who’s described because the “elite youngest member” of the employees, kicks off the teaser by warmly welcoming everybody to the store. She then leads viewers across the set, and trot singer Jang Yoon Jung is described as one of many two bosses on the retailer. “When you ship in a narrative, we’ll ship a tune to you,” says Jang Yoon Jung to viewers. “There’s no cost for supply!”

Kyuhyun introduces himself as a employees member who’s obtained his eye on the boss’s place. Yoon Jong Shin, one other boss on the store, jokes with amusing, “You have to return try our Mystical Record Shop. We’re about to go beneath. Proper after we opened. We’ll make it if all of you come go to rather a lot!”

The MCs finish the teaser by saying, “We’ll create your playlist for you!”

The present premieres on January 22 at 9 p.m. KST on JTBC.

