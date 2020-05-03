Watch: Super Junior’s Leeteuk And Eunhyuk Bring Chaos + Endless Chatter In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Super Junior’s Leeteuk and Eunhyuk will probably be showing on the following episode of “Wonderful Saturday”!

On subsequent week’s “associates” particular, Growth will carry his associates of 12 years, Leeteuk and Eunhyuk, to the tvN selection present. In a newly launched preview for the episode, the 2 Super Junior members make an cute and energetic entrance donning their official group shade and waving their vibrant blue gentle sticks.

The clip goes on to preview Leeteuk’s nonstop chatter as Eunhyuk warns, “Greater than half [of what he says] is nonsense.” As Leeteuk continues, Hyeri jokingly exclaims, “I believe my ear goes to start out bleeding.” Growth chimes in, “In case you speak an excessive amount of, I can’t provide you with a one-shot,” earlier than jokingly inviting him to go away the set.

Then again, Eunhyuk exhibits off spectacular performances in all of the video games, even threatening to take the spots of sure solid members.

Leeteuk and Eunhyuk’s episode of “Wonderful Saturday” airs on Could 9 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the complete preview under!