Watch: Super Junior’s Shindong And Eunhyuk Are Ready To Party In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

Super Junior’s Shindong and Eunhyuk would be the subsequent company on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

The preview kicks off by introducing subsequent week’s theme, which shall be “Home Party” in line with Super Junior’s upcoming title observe. After Shindong and Eunhyuk arrive, Eunhyuk confesses that he got here for the meals. He takes a second to determine the circulate of the present, after which busts out a sequence of scene-stealing strikes.

Shindong declares, “An important factor on this present is getting a whole lot of broadcast time.” He additionally reveals off his comedic dance abilities and reveals his ambition to succeed Growth because the host of the present and guarantees, “If I get there, I’ll give the forged no matter they need,” and Key says, “We’ve by no means had a visitor like this earlier than!”

Nonetheless, Growth has one last trick up his sleeve as he will get the forged and company to collect in entrance of him for a shock announcement.

This episode will air on March 20 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview under!