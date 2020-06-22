Watch: Super Junior’s Shindong Shares Glimpse Of His Gorgeous New Home

Super Junior’s Shindong has shared a glimpse inside his luxurious residence!

On the June 21 episode of JTBC’s “Yurang Market,” Shindong appeared as a consumer of this system after beforehand serving to the solid out as an intern.

“Yurang Market” is a range present the place celebrities promote their used objects on-line to unsuspecting clients. The celebrities then step outdoors incognito to fulfill their sellers in actual life, with the assistance of a thriller gross sales intern.

Shindong invited the hosts into his residence within the neighborhood of Hannam, which he just lately moved into. As quickly as they entered his home, all of them expressed amazement on the unimaginable view of the Han River from his front room, bed room, and even his rest room.

Shindong additionally confirmed the solid the spectacular sensible options he had arrange in his residence, together with with the ability to open his curtains with easy hand actions and having his window inform him the each day ranges of mud within the metropolis.

Shindong is at the moment working as a music video director, and he gave the solid a peek inside his work room. The room had quite a lot of costly filming gear and a laptop price 60 million gained (roughly $49,500), making the hosts remark that they felt like they have been at a broadcasting station.

Try the clip of Shindong’s home tour beneath!

