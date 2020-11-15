Watch: “Superb Saturday” Previews Taeyeon’s First Appearance As Fixed Cast Member + Chaos From Guests Kai And Taemin

tvN’s “Superb Saturday” has launched a preview for subsequent week’s thrilling episode!

After saying farewell to Woman’s Day’s Hyeri, the preview exhibits Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon’s first look as a set solid member on the present. Earlier this month, it was introduced that Hyeri could be leaving the present and Taeyeon, SHINee’s Key, and Hanhae could be becoming a member of as fastened solid members. For Key and Hanhae, this marks their return to the present following their hiatus resulting from obligatory navy service.

To assist cheer Taeyeon on, her SM Leisure labelmates SHINee’s Taemin and EXO’s Kai seem as company. The 2 idols are recognized to be shut associates and likewise work collectively as a part of SM’s “Avengers” group SuperM. Though Taemin and Kai are chaotic sufficient on their very own, issues get particularly loopy when SHINee members Key and Taemin staff as much as play a recreation collectively.

In the meantime, Taeyeon will get into the competitors, placing the present’s trademark loopy costumes on the road for the mission.

This episode will air on November 21 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the preview beneath!