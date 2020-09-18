Watch: SuperM Acts Out A Romance Drama In Teaser For New Variety Show

tvN has shared a brand new teaser for SuperM’s upcoming selection present “SuperM’s As We Want”!

“SuperM’s As We Want” is a present through which the seven members of SuperM cross objects off their bucket listing. Every member will share what they need to do most and achieve it by means of the present. In the primary teaser, the members mentioned what actions they wished to tackle, together with making artwork, working part-time jobs, and “romance.”

Not like earlier teasers, which targeted on the want relating to part-time jobs, the brand new teaser hones in on this idea of “romance.” Every of the members acts out the a part of a male lead in a romance drama, delivering traditional traces that vary from love confessions to tearful breakups.

Taeyong says, “Can I say one thing? I fell for you. I such as you.” Ten says, “My previous and current all belong to you.” Baekhyun says, “I vowed to defend her chuckle perpetually.” Mark says, “Are you able to brag about me for the remainder of your life?” Lucas says, “I’ve liked you from the second I first noticed you.” Kai says, “We are able to’t be completely happy on a regular basis, however do you need to be completely happy collectively?” In response to a woman’s query, “Is there one thing on my face?”, Taemin says, “Magnificence.”

“SuperM’s As We Want” premieres on September 25. Take a look at the teaser under!

SuperM is gearing up for his or her first full-length album, “Tremendous One,” which can even be launched on September 25.

