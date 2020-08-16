Watch: SuperM Are All Laughs Behind The Scenes Of Their “100” MV

SuperM has launched a behind-the-scenes clip for his or her “100” music video!

On August 17, SuperM launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video that exhibits the group having enjoyable on set. After filming a few intense choreography scenes, Baekhyun teaches the group a stretch the place you lie in your abdomen and maintain your legs up behind your head. The members strive practising, with Ten, Lucas, Mark, and Taemin all trying the transfer. After they categorical amazement at Baekhyun’s capacity to do it so simply, Baekhyun hilariously exclaims, “Ten mainly folds [in half].”

The SuperM members then get again into diligently filming their solo scenes as Ten and Lucas clarify every of their units and ask followers to stay up for their comeback.

Later, Taemin asks Taeyong to thank NCT’s Doyoung for him. Taeyong explains, “I didn’t even ask him to, however Doyoung did this for us. My coronary heart is so heat proper now.” Mark then reveals that Doyoung despatched the group churros, consuming them on the spot and exclaiming that they style nice.

On the finish of the clip, Taeyong introduces their music by saying, “Our music is named ‘100,’ and whenever you hear it, you’ll be capable of really feel for your self why it’s referred to as ‘100.’ It’s a music that feels prefer it has a Mach velocity of 100. I feel that this music will likely be of numerous assist to everybody if you end up doing homework or working. Please give it plenty of love.”

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes video under!