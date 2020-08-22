Watch: SuperM Engages In Fierce Dance Battle In “Ask Us Something” Preview

SuperM are the subsequent friends on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

In the preview launched on August 22, SuperM known as the “Avengers” of Okay-pop by Kang Ho Dong. Though a number of of the SuperM members have been friends on the present earlier than, that is SuperM’s first look as a bunch. Kang Ho Dong additionally mentions that that is SuperM’s first time on a Korean TV leisure program collectively.

In response to the “Avengers” remark, Kai says, “They are saying I’m the Hulk. As a result of when he transforms, he’s solely sporting underwear.” It is a reference to Kai’s legendary “Ask Us Something” clip through which he and Baekhyun performed the “headphones” sport.

Lucas calls himself the “foremost visible” and says, “No one can contact me.” Lee Soo Geun says, “I’m Ant-Man, can’t you embrace me?” When Kai asks why he’s Ant-Man, he stands up and says, “You possibly can’t inform?” Baekhyun references his behavior of taking showers with the members and says, “Showers collectively are a should.” Taeyong replies, “I’m not able to see the internal facet of the hyungs but.” However Ten says, “I’ll simply take it off if I’ve to. Freestyle.”

Kang Ho Dong factors out that SuperM went on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” and Kim Younger Chul, who’s fluent in English, begins his personal “Younger Chul Present.” In response to his questions in English, nevertheless, all of the SuperM members toss it again to Mark, who’s fluent in English as a result of he grew up in Canada.

SuperM then performs a wide range of dances, from their new observe “100” to Tremendous Junior’s “Sorry Sorry” to EXO’s “Name Me Child” to Taemin’s “Transfer” to SHINee’s “Ring Ding Dong.” In response, the “Ask Us Something” forged engages in a fierce and hilarious dance battle with them.

This episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on August 29 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at the preview under!

Take a look at the group in “SuperM: The Starting” under!

Watch Now