Watch: SuperM Enjoys Summer Activities And Dodges Booby Traps In Main Teaser For Reality Show

SM Leisure has launched a brand new teaser for SuperM’s upcoming actuality present, “Mtopia”!

“Mtopia” is a actuality present that follows the seven members of SuperM as they set off for a particular trip. It would launch on September 23 via the OTT platform wavve.

At first of the teaser, the SuperM members are welcomed by a voice that claims, “Welcome to Mtopia.” The members arrive at a beautiful trip home full with a pool and revel in leisure actions like water snowboarding and go-karting and make one another chortle via numerous video games.

However then the teaser unlocks a “stage 2” degree of the present, which is all about booby traps. The members wander round a mansion and are shocked by what they discover inside.

Take a look at the teaser under!

Take a look at SuperM in “SuperM the Starting” on Viki:

Watch Now