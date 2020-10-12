Watch: SuperM Performs “Higher Days” For World Health Organization’s Big Event For Mental Health

SuperM participated within the Big Event for Mental Health by World Health Group (WHO)!

On October 10, World Mental Health Day, WHO held their Big Event for Mental Health, which is their first-ever on-line advocacy occasion for psychological well being. The occasion highlighted the persistent under-investment in psychological well being worldwide, a difficulty that was made clearer by the COVID-19 pandemic. SuperM was the one Okay-pop artist participating within the occasion.

From Seoul, SuperM carried out their B-side observe “Higher Days” off of their first full album “Tremendous One.” Watch the efficiency under!

