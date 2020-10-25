General News

Watch: SuperM Performs “One (Monster & Infinity)” On “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

October 25, 2020
SuperM appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as a gaggle for the primary time!

On October 23 (native time), SUPERM carried out their new title monitor, “One (Monster & Infinity),” from their first studio album “Tremendous One.”

The group shared some pictures from the present, they usually additionally thanked James Corden for inviting them to carry out.

Watch the highly effective efficiency under!

