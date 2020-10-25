Watch: SuperM Performs “One (Monster & Infinity)” On “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

SuperM appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as a gaggle for the primary time!
On October 23 (native time), SUPERM carried out their new title monitor, “One (Monster & Infinity),” from their first studio album “Tremendous One.”
The group shared some pictures from the present, they usually additionally thanked James Corden for inviting them to carry out.
?#SuperM #SuperOne#One #Monster_Infinity #WeAreTheFuture #SuperMTheFuture #LateLateshow @latelateshow
— SuperM (@superm) October 24, 2020
Thanks for having us @JKCorden @latelateshow ⚡
— SuperM (@superm) October 24, 2020
Watch the highly effective efficiency under!
