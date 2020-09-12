Watch: SuperM Performs “Tiger Inside,” “Harmful Lady,” And More On “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”

SuperM appeared as visitor performers on the September 11 episode of KBS’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.”

Because the chief, Baekhyun launched the group by saying, “We’re seven members from SHINee, EXO, and NCT that first debuted abroad. We launched a brand new tune and got here to carry out for our Korean followers.” In response to a query concerning the chief, Baekhyun stated, “I used to be chosen on the spot. I feel it’s as a result of I’m the oldest.”

Baekhyun selected “understanding,” “respect,” and “tenacity” because the three key traits of being a frontrunner. He stated, “There are lots of individuals in excessive positions at [SM Entertainment]. Because the chief, it’s important to categorical the group’s opinions to the company. It’s necessary to talk clearly with out being embarrassed or awkward, so it’s important to have tenacity.”

Taemin added, “I really feel dangerous for him. If he speaks on our behalf, he finally ends up getting scolded. However he’s a very good chief.”

Yoo Hee Yeol additionally requested Baekhyun about changing into a “million vendor” along with his solo album earlier this yr. Baekhyun responded, “I’m very pleased. My dad and mom had been so proud that I felt like all of the work I’d put in till now was value it. I’m so grateful to the followers and I wish to repay them with good music.”

About being on “Sketchbook,” Lucas stated, “I’m not accustomed to Korean TV applications, however I’ve seen [Yoo Hee Yeol] on TV quite a bit. I requested the supervisor and he defined the present to me. It’s an honor to be right here.” Yoo Hee Yeol joked, “How does it really feel to satisfy a star?” however Lucas cracked everybody up by commenting, “You’re not that outdated.” Yoo Hee Yeol requested, “He’s saying I look younger, proper?” and Baekhyun laughed and added, “That is solely doable as a result of it’s Lucas.”

Kai additionally shared that he’s at present recovering from an damage. He stated, “I used to be engaged on SuperM’s album and my solo album on the similar time and was unexpectedly injured a bit of. It’s not severe and I’ll get better quickly. I really feel sorry to the members however I additionally must handle my very own TV protection.” Taemin quipped, “Kai simply does no matter he desires to do.” Kai continued, “After I see the members dancing, I actually wish to dance with them.”

SuperM then carried out their new tracks, “100” and “Tiger Inside,” in addition to an unreleased observe from their live performance, “Harmful Lady.” Ten and Lucas additionally carried out a bit of of WayV’s “Unhealthy Alive,” Mark confirmed off a rap he had written himself, and Taemin performed piano and sang Golden’s “Hate Every part.”

Verify them out under!

SuperM will launch their new album “Tremendous One” on September 25.

