Watch: SuperM Plays Around Behind-The-Scenes On Set Of “Tiger Inside” Music Video

SuperM dropped a behind-the-scenes have a look at their newest MV, “Tiger Inside”!

Mark was the primary to indicate up within the video and advised followers to look ahead to their choreography. Ten mentioned, “I feel it’s even tougher than ‘100.’ There are a variety of numerous formations and it’s an entire new kind of dance type. It’s tough, but when I maintain doing it, I feel I’ll do properly. That’s why should you help and belief us, we’ll do properly.”

He then walked over to Mark and mentioned, “That is the kitten that I’ve adopted.” Mark’s nickname amongst followers is “child lion.” Mark responded, “I don’t know if it’ll be within the remaining model, however Ten has a scene the place he seems like Beyoncé.”

Lucas mentioned, “I feel that the music video is going to be actually cool. The workers saved applauding us on set. I hope it seems properly.”

In between takes, the members snort and joke round with one another. Throughout a gaggle shot, Baekhyun flaps round attempting to distract Kai as he poses for the digicam. Taemin mentioned, “‘Tiger Inside’ is about how all of us have an interior power and letting it out.”

Ten, filming inside a cage, joked, “I’ve dedicated a variety of crimes. I’m in jail as a result of I’ve so many tigers inside me that it’s harmful to allow them to out.” Taeyong described one other set as, “The Himalayas. Snow-covered fields. The windy Everest peak.”

Baekhyun mentioned, “It’s the second day of filming and all of the members appear to be in peak situation. It’s 10:20 p.m. proper now. We’ll work exhausting till three a.m.” He added jokingly, “After that, I feel we’ll be too drained.”

Kai mentioned, “It’s the final day of filming and the set has a severely Japanese vibe. I feel that it’s going to present the true spirit of a tiger. I used to be actually wanting ahead to this set and these costumes.”

Try the clip beneath!

SuperM is gearing up for the discharge of their first studio album, “Tremendous One,” on September 25.