Watch: SuperM Reacts To Their Own MV For “100”

SuperM shared their reactions to their spectacular “100” music video!

On August 18, the group launched a video of themselves reacting to their latest single from their upcoming album “Tremendous One.” The video begins with Baekhyun saying that the group can be testing the music video for the primary time. As soon as they play the video, the boys are instantly stunned by the particular results. They watch attentively with smiles, mentioning that they keep in mind filming among the components on set.

Taemin feedback that Baekhyun’s hair coloration retains altering and later says concerning the set, “If a storage like that actually existed, it’d be very fashionable.” In the meantime, Kai wonders, “Did we alter our outfits two occasions?” Taeyong responds that it was really 3 times, reminding Kai about their racing outfit and purple garments.

After watching the music video, Baekhyun says, “This is the reason it took so lengthy to make this music video. The CGI is wonderful, particularly when Taemin seems to start with with laser eyes.” Taeyong chimes in, “The video confirmed each car attainable. There was a automotive, a practice, an airplane…”

Mark notices that Taemin had been carrying a cowboy hat that they hadn’t seen earlier than. Taemin responds, “I really questioned on the time, ‘Do I seem using a horse?’” He then says that he by no means knew vehicles could be within the video as a substitute. “We didn’t know concerning the CGI on the time,” Taemin says.

Later, Lucas feedback that he can really feel the music video’s velocity from begin to end. Baekhyun responds that the music and the video go collectively completely. Kai provides that Ten’s half when he jumped out seemed cool. To this, Taeyong agrees and says, “I like how Mark seemed too. The close-up scenes are nice. Baekhyun was cool too when he was singing underneath the solar.” Taemin mentions that their make-up is attention-grabbing as effectively, mentioning the gold glitter on their faces.

To wrap issues up, the group says that they’re excited to see how their followers react to the “100” music video. Baekhyun concludes, “It was actually nice to observe it along with my members. I preferred the way it felt like we had been changing into one by way of only a small display.”

Watch the complete response video with English subtitles under!

SuperM’s full album “Tremendous One” can be launched on September 25.