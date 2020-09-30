Watch: SuperM Shares Reaction To Their Epic Music Video For “One (Monster & Infinity)”

SuperM has launched a response video for their very own music video “One (Monster & Infinity)“!

“One (Monster & Infinity)” is the title monitor from SuperM’s first full-length album, Tremendous One, which was launched on September 25. “One” was created by the mixture of two separate tracks additionally included on the album, “Monster” and “Infinity.”

The music video for “One (Monster & Infinity)” continues the futuristic theme launched by SuperM’s debut MV, “Jopping,” final 12 months. Wearing fits, the SuperM members reveal that this will probably be their trustworthy response, as they themselves haven’t but seen the complete music video.

From the opening shot, the SuperM members get loud about their admiration for the video’s results and every member’s highly effective strikes and facial expressions. The group additionally tries to piece collectively a storyline, with Kai commenting, “I feel the constructing that acquired demolished was the one I used to be making an attempt to climb.”

Taemin observes that the music video makes use of principally photographs with their black stage outfits and says, “We glance extra like villains than the Avengers.” On the finish, the members are shocked to be taught that the music video connects again to their group’s debut teasers. Taemin says that he lately filmed the scene within the mountains and jokes, “It was all my dream.” He provides, “This can be a spoiler for what comes subsequent.”

The response video then ends in an impromptu ASMR session after the members steal a microphone.

Try the video with English subtitles under!

SuperM additionally premiered their title monitor on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” and was introduced to be the primary a part of SM Leisure’s collaboration with Marvel.

Try “SuperM: The Starting” under!

