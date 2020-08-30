Watch: SuperM Shares Sneak Peek At Upcoming Single “Tiger Inside” + Unit Performances

On the August 29 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” SuperM appeared as visitors!

Through the present, SuperM carried out their newest observe, “100,” and shared the primary sneak peek at their upcoming single, “Tiger Inside.”

Mark and Taeyong confirmed their rap expertise in a efficiency of “The Himalayas,” which they’d not revealed anyplace earlier than. Taeyong defined that this was a tune that he and Mark had written and produced themselves.

SuperM’s “maknae” line (Ten, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas) carried out a “SM Leisure historical past” medley, which included H.O.T.’s “Warrior’s Descendant” and “We Are the Future” and Tremendous Junior’s “Sorry Sorry.”

Later, throughout a quiz battle, SuperM danced to Taemin’s “Transfer” and NCT 127’s “Kick It.” (The “Ask Us Something” forged tried the “Transfer” dance as nicely.)

SuperM is gearing up for the discharge of their first full-length album, “SuperOne,” on September 25. The one “Tiger Inside” is scheduled to be launched on September 1.

