Watch: SuperM Shares Their Bucket List In Teaser For New tvN Variety Show

SuperM is launching a brand new selection present on tvN!

Titled “Tremendous M’s As We Want,” the present will premiere on September 25 at 11:10 p.m. KST and can run for 2 episodes.

The format of the present options the seven members of SuperM crossing gadgets off their bucket listing. Every member will convention with the manufacturing employees to share what they most wish to do and achieve it by means of the present. Not like their highly effective and charismatic look on stage, the present will function the members’ pure and youthful selves.

In the brand new teaser, Baekhyun stated, “I need us to wreck our picture. Put down the ‘SM’ picture.” Taemin stated, “How about hidden digicam pranks?” Mark stated that he needed to strive working part-time as a waiter. Taeyong stated he needed to do a horror particular, and Taemin enthusiastically agreed.

Lucas prompt a romance particular. Taemin requested, “Like ‘Coronary heart Sign’?”, however Lucas revealed he had a distinctive idea of “romance” by reenacting a scene from an motion movie. Ten stated, “I wish to lease a gallery and fill the reveals with my very own artwork,” which galvanized Kai. In the top, Taeyong asks, “What if Lee Soo Man is watching?”

Take a look at the teaser beneath!

SuperM can be gearing up for his or her first actuality present, “Mtopia,” which might be launched on September 25.

Take a look at “SuperM The Starting” on Viki!

Watch Now

Supply (1)