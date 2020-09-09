Watch: SuperM Stuns With Dynamic “Tiger Inside” Dance Practice Video

SuperM has launched a formidable dance follow video for his or her newest single “Tiger Inside“!

On September 8, SuperM gave a more in-depth have a look at the choreography for his or her latest pre-release single, the subsequent step of their “SuperM” challenge main as much as a full album launch on September 25.

The video highlights every member’s charisma and abilities whereas the lighting and digital camera actions create a dramatic impact, making the group’s efficiency stand out.

Try the dance follow video under!

Watch “SuperM the Starting” right here!

Watch Now