Watch: SuperM Turns Into SHINee’s Biggest Fans While Reacting To Their “Don’t Call Me” MV

SuperM proved their love for SHINee whereas watching their newest music video for the very first time!

On February 27, SuperM shared a enjoyable response video for SHINee’s new “Don’t Call Me” music video, which they launched earlier this week as a part of their long-awaited first comeback in two and a half years.

Within the clip, the seven members of SuperM—together with SHINee’s Taemin—collect round a laptop computer to observe the video collectively forward of its official launch. Even earlier than it begins enjoying, the SuperM members can’t include their pleasure, repeatedly shouting, “SHINee’s again!” Mark provides, “I got here right here [today] as a fan.”

After loudly cheering and whooping for Minho‘s shirtless entrance, the SuperM members react with awe and reward for SHINee’s highly effective efficiency all through your complete music video. Baekhyun remarks that SHINee is particularly good at these sorts of intense, hard-hitting songs, later including, “Personally, I prefer it greatest when SHINee goes exhausting.”

An impressed Kai feedback that the music wasn’t what he was anticipating from SHINee this time round, and he, Taeyong, Mark, and Ten all enthusiastically agree that as they watched the music video, it didn’t really feel like SHINee had been on a break in any respect.

Take a look at SuperM’s full response to SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” with English subtitles under!

