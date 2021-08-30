Watch Survivor (Tamil) Display Complete Episodes On Zee Tamil | ZEE5 | Arjun

Watch Survivor Complete Episodes On-line (2021): Motion King Arjun is all set to host a brand new adventure-based fact display Survivor. It’s the Zee Tamil fact display which is new for the Tamil target market that displays without equal combat for survival via contestants within the global layout. In keeping with resources, Survivor might be held in South African islands which has 20 contestants and the host, who will accompany them for steering and recommendation.

Within the display, the contestants are left on an island for 100 days, they will have to be equipped for the difficult duties. They’ll be given a minimum quantity of fundamental facilities like meals and water. They will have to entire duties and demanding situations but even so surviving within the woodland to realize issues and get away from removing. The general contestant who survives after quite a lot of duties and demanding situations for 100 days might be regarded as as a winner and might be awarded identify with a whopping quantity of Rs.1 Crore money worth. Zee Tamil is about to premiere this newest fact display quickly.

Survivor Host

Arjun marks his tv debut thru this fact display. It’ll be a difficult job for him with contestants and he’s essentially the most eligible host to spice up and encourage members on this adventure-based fact display. Arjun has acted in additional than 150 films within the cinema business for 40 years. He’s an eminent actor, manufacturer, director, screenwriter, and distributor.

Survivor Contestants

Survivor display has 20 contestants and one of the crucial touted contestants for the truth display are indexed right here,

Nanda Dorairaj aka Nandha Durairaj

Vijayalakshmi aka Viji

Vikranth

VJ Parvathy

Umapathy

Gayathri Reddy

Besant Ravi

Srushti Dange

Survivor Winner 2021

The winner of the Survivor display will obtain Rs.1 crore.

Survivor Teaser

Watch the newest promo of Survivor display 2021,

Survivor Display (Tamil) Complete Main points

Take a look at your entire main points on ZEE TAMIL’s Survivor Tamil Display 2021,

Display Title: Survivor

Style: Journey Fact Display

Channel: ZEE Tamil

Host: Arjun

To be had: ZEE5

Free up Date: But to be up to date

Timing: 1 Hour Period (Time might be up to date quickly)

Winners Prize Cash: Rs 1 Crore

