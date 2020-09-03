Watch: Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Dream Big In Inspiring Teaser For “Begin-Up”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Begin-Up” launched a brand new teaser starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

“Begin-Up” is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on the earth of startup corporations. It’s written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Lodge Del Luna“), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.”

The brand new teaser begins with Website positioning Dal Mi (Suzy), dressed like a robust businessperson, showing on the stage with nice confidence. In the background, she shares her dream, “A CEO that can change the world.” Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) flexes his wrists as he immerses himself into his coding work. He states, “A developer who makes the inconceivable doable.” Collectively, Website positioning Dal Mi and Nam Do San mix their voices to confidently declare, “That’s me.”

Nonetheless, the teaser shortly brings them again to their actual lives. Website positioning Dal Mi is training her presentation alone in her room in her pajamas, and Nam Do San repetitively hits his laptop after an error message pops up. Nonetheless, the 2 youths are maturing in their very own methods. They ask, “Why wouldn’t we be capable to do it?”

Every respectively dreaming of turning into a CEO and a profitable developer, Website positioning Dal Mi and Nam Do San will tackle the problem of making a startup firm and develop a romance story alongside the way in which.

Watch the total teaser under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA9qBznCgM4

“Begin-Up” is slated to premiere in October.

