Watch: Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Share A Special Connection In “Begin-Up” Teaser

The upcoming tvN drama “Begin-Up” has shared a preview of the romance between Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

“Begin-Up” is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the tales of individuals on the planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who goals of turning into the Korean Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech.

In the teaser, Suzy reminisces about somebody and says, “If it wasn’t to your letter, what would my spring have been like?” She runs into Nam Joo Hyuk on the bus and so they share a particular second collectively. To an unknown particular person, Nam Joo Hyuk says, “That is the primary time I bought a textual content from a girl that’s not my mother.” On the similar time, Suzy will get excited over a textual content and stares lovingly at her cellphone. The teaser ends with Nam Joo Hyuk approaching Suzy as he says in voice-over, “Why do you want me?”

“Begin-Up” premieres someday in October. Take a look at the preview under!

Take a look at Suzy within the drama “Whereas You Have been Sleeping” under!

Watch Now