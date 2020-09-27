Watch: Suzy, Kang Han Na, Nam Joo Hyuk, And Kim Seon Ho Form Rivalries And Partnerships In “Begin-Up” Teaser

tvN has shared a brand new teaser for his or her extremely anticipated drama “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and is about folks on the planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Search engine marketing Dal Mi, who desires of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a group chief at SH Enterprise Capital, and Kang Han Na performs Gained In Jae, a CEO and second-generation chaebol.

In the brand new teaser, Search engine marketing Dal Mi and Gained In Jae seem to have identified one another for a very long time, addressing one another in casual speech. The 2 ladies conflict at a convention and Gained In Jae says, “I can see clearly what sort of place you’re in. Thanks. For displaying me a unique selection.” However Search engine marketing Dal Mi refuses to again down and faucets on her automobile window, saying confidently, “Give me a time and place. I’ll go along with you to Do San.”

In the meantime, Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyung kind an odd partnership. Nam Do San picks up a pile of letters that Search engine marketing Dal Mi wrote to him and asks in confusion, “What’s all this?” Han Ji Pyung says, “I do know that is complicated, however please fake to be the Nam Do San in these letters.” Later, Nam Do San offers his buddies a pep speak and says, “We’ve to succeed in order that we don’t disappoint Dal Mi.” The teaser ends with Search engine marketing Dal Mi saying, “Don’t fear. I’ve by no means as soon as regretted a selection I made.”

Enterprise rivals? Love letters? Unusual partnerships? “Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser under!

In the meantime, take a look at Nam Joo Hyuk within the movie “The Nice Battle” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)