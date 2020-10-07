Watch: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, And More Pose As Young Professionals In “Begin-Up” Poster Making-Of Video

tvN has shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at the poster filming session for the upcoming drama “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on the earth of startup corporations. Suzy performs Search engine optimization Dal Mi, who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk co-stars as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a workforce chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second-generation chaebol Received In Jae.

The clip introduces every character with a collection of hashtags. Suzy is the primary one up, and he or she poses as a casually dressed Search engine optimization Dal Mi. Her hashtags embody, “My dream is to be the CEO,” “Thriving,” and “The daring sort.”

Nam Joo Hyuk is subsequent to shoot as Nam Do San, and he’s described as “as soon as a math genius,” “left-brained,” and “engineering scholar nerd.”

Kang Han Na exhibits off class and charisma, and her character Received In Jae is deemed an “elite.” Different hashtags embody “The lady who has all of it” and “Solely wealthy on the surface.”

Kim Seon Ho poses with a enterprise card, and Han Ji Pyung’s hashtags learn, “Young and wealthy,” “The Gordon Ramsay of the funding world,” and “However he’s a softie.”

The celebs then have enjoyable taking pictures as a gaggle with a vivid idea, they usually additionally head exterior to get pictures of their skilled look. The video ends with Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk posing collectively as a same-age couple, they usually finish their photograph shoot efficiently.

Watch the complete clip beneath!

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

