Watch: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Are Determined To Change Their Lives In “Begin-Up” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” launched a brand new teaser!

“Begin-Up” is ready in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on the earth of startup corporations. It’s written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Resort Del Luna“), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Have been Sleeping.”

The drama will star Suzy as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho’s character Han Ji Pyung is a crew chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second era chaebol Received In Jae.

In the video, every character reveals why they wish to succeed with their very own enterprise. Search engine optimisation Dal Mi shares she desires to show the tables, whereas Nam Do San expresses his want to shine once more. Han Ji Pyung says he desires to repay his debt, and Received In Jae straightforwardly provides she doesn’t wish to be a canine, referring to her want to earn freedom and success together with her personal fingers somewhat than being thrown away if she’s not adequate to inherit her household’s firm.

The 4 characters stroll ahead with assured smiles, and followers can look ahead to their struggle to obtain each love and success.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Begin-Up” will premiere in October.

