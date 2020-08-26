Watch: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Are Sleek Professionals In 1st “Begin-Up” Teaser

The primary teaser has been unveiled for tvN’s “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup corporations. It’s being written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Lodge Del Luna”), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.”

The drama will star Suzy as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho’s character Han Ji Pyung is a crew chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second technology chaebol Received In Jae.

The teaser launched on August 26 begins by defining the title as “a enterprise established with revolutionary know-how and concepts.” The clip then provides a glimpse of Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, Nam Do San, Han Ji Pyung, and Received In Jae exhausting at work of their respective professions.

“Begin-Up” is slated to premiere in October.

