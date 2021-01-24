Watch: Suzy Reveals New Self-Composed Song “Oh, Lover” Ahead Of 10th Debut Anniversary Concert

Suzy shared a candy new self-composed tune!

On January 22, Suzy revealed her new tune titled “Oh, Lover” forward of her upcoming on-line 10th anniversary fan live performance “Suzy: A Tempo.” As she will get prepared for the live performance, Suzy’s been giving glimpses of herself rehearsing and in addition taking part in the guitar through social media. She additionally not too long ago launched a dance observe video for her solo debut title monitor “Sure No Possibly.”

Within the new video, Suzy performs the guitar as she sings the monitor that she composed and wrote the lyrics for. The love tune conveys her affection for her followers, and he or she’ll be placing on a honest efficiency in the course of the present.

Watch her video under!

On January 23 at 7 p.m. KST, “Suzy: A Tempo” can be broadcast through KakaoTV in Korea and North America, niconico dwell in Japan, and the 1theK Originals YouTube channel elsewhere on the planet.

Take a look at Suzy within the drama “Whereas You Have been Sleeping” under!

