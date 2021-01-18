General News

Watch: Suzy Surprises Fans With 2021 Version “Sure No Perhaps” Dance Practice Video

January 18, 2021
1 Min Read

Suzy is gearing up for her tenth anniversary fan live performance!

On January 23, a 2021 model of a dance observe video for “Sure No Perhaps” was launched. Being the title observe from her debut solo album “Sure? No?” the tune acquired a lot love when it got here out again in 2017.

Together with a efficiency of “Sure No Perhaps,” Suzy might be placing on varied phases throughout her fan live performance, titled “Suzy: A Tempo.” “A Tempo” is a musical time period that means, “to renew the velocity that was held earlier than a brief change.” It’s meant to symbolize how Suzy might be trying again on her quick paced run of 10 years and her promise to stay fixed sooner or later.

Take a look at her full dance observe video under!

Suzy’s fan live performance “Suzy: A Tempo” will happen on January 23 at 7 p.m. KST by way of KakaoTV.

