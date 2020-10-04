Watch: T-ara, SS501, U-KISS, Teen Prime, And Narsha Perform “Responsible Pleasure” Hits That Have Recently Regained Popularity

SBS held a particular live performance to rejoice a few of Okay-pop’s “responsible pleasures” which have not too long ago reentered the highlight!

On October 2, SBS aired a Chuseok particular playfully entitled “The Songs-That-You-Hear-To-In-Hiding Live performance.” The present was devoted to previous hits which have not too long ago loved a resurgence in recognition inside Korea—however that are additionally infamous for being “responsible pleasures” that persons are generally embarrassed to be caught listening to.

Encouraging folks to “come out of hiding” and confidently take pleasure in these songs out within the open, members of T-ara, SS501, U-KISS, and Teen Prime got here along with Brown Eyed Ladies’ Narsha to carry out a few of their previous hits for the primary time in years.

Narsha kicked off the present together with her 2010 solo monitor “Bbi-Ri-Bop-A” and commented, “I’m moved by the truth that I’m really singing this tune once more. I’m performing this tune on stage for the primary time in 10 years.”

Teen Prime then carried out their 2011 hit “No Extra Fragrance on You,” which options some cringeworthy lyrics during which the narrator asks a lady to not use fragrance as a result of “I’d get caught by my girlfriend.”

Changjo recalled with fun, “I’m the youngest member of the group, and again then, I didn’t know what the lyrics meant. After I discovered, I used to be actually embarrassed and ashamed.”

The group additionally went on to carry out their high-energy 2013 dance monitor “Rocking.”

U-KISS was up subsequent with a efficiency of their 2009 breakthrough hit “Man Man Ha Ni,” which is commonly coated by Okay-pop teams. Soohyun remarked, “Due to [this show], I used to be capable of carry out along with Kevin for the primary time in an extended whereas. To be sincere, I used to be actually moved to tears.”

The Teen Prime and U-KISS members then joined forces for a enjoyable collaboration efficiency of U-KISS’s 2010 tune “Shut Up,” and SS501’s Kim Kyu Jong commented admiringly, “They actually look like one group.”

T-ara went on to carry out each their 2011 smash hit “Roly Poly” and their 2012 title monitor “Horny Love,” incomes the reward of choreographer Bae Yoon Jung (best-known for her look on Mnet’s “Produce” sequence). The choreographer remarked, “As at all times, you’ll be able to’t discuss dancing with out mentioning T-ara. Their songs are additionally so nice.”

Lastly, SS501 closed the present with a efficiency of their legendary 2008 hit “U R Man,” which is infamous in Korea for being an earworm with a catchy hook that’s not possible to get out of your head throughout examination time.

After it was introduced up that many individuals mistakenly suppose the title of the tune is “I’m Your Man” (a phrase that’s repeated a number of instances within the refrain), Heo Younger Saeng revealed, “I instructed the tune’s composer again then that for the reason that lyrics are ‘I’m your man,’ folks will bear in mind this tune as ‘I’m Your Man,’ so we have to go together with ‘I’m Your Man’ for the title. However the composer saved disagreeing and saying that the title wanted to be ‘U R Man.’”

“I saved insisting, however he stubbornly caught with ‘U R Man’ up till the very finish,” lamented Heo Younger Saeng.

Which Okay-pop songs are your favourite "responsible pleasures"?

