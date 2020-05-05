Watch: Taeyeon Sings Of Being “Completely satisfied” In MV For Heartwarming Single

Taeyeon has gifted followers with a brand new single!

On Could four at 6 p.m. KST, the Ladies’ Technology member launched her digital single “Completely satisfied” together with the music video.

A contemporary reinterpretation of old skool doo-wop and R&B music, “Completely satisfied” is a comforting tune that expresses the heat and happiness of spending time along with a beloved on.

In celebration of the discharge, Taeyeon will work together with followers by way of a V Reside broadcast at 7 p.m. KST.

Try the “Completely satisfied” music video beneath: